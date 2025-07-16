Eastern Chapter WEDA – Call for abstracts

Back to overview
Dredging
July 16, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Western Dredging Association has announced the date for the WEDA Eastern Chapter Fall Conference.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The 2025 Eastern Chapter meeting will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Portland ME, from October 14-16th, 2025.

According to WEDA, this year’s meeting topics will include: Revitalizing Harbors, Balancing Economy, Environment and Community.

Tentative Agenda:

  • Tuesday (10/14/25) Morning will start the program with an opportunity to take the Dredging 101 course followed by the afternoon Dredging 201 program. That will be followed by a Maine Themed Ice Breaker 6-9;
  • Wednesday (10/15/25) Agenda will consist of technical presentations and a luncheon program that will allow members to meet with USACE district representatives on a one-on-one basis. WEDA evening reception will be at the Bissell Brothers Brewery on Thompson’s Point.
  • Thursday (10/16/25) will continue with a half day of technical presentations and conclude with the business chapter at Noon.

The Board of the Eastern Chapter of WEDA is accepting abstracts for a technical presentation at the Fall 2025 conference.

Presentations on all aspects of dredging and disposal, navigation structures, environmental restoration, and related topics are welcome, and presentations specifically relevant to East Coast issues or projects are encouraged.

The deadline to send abstracts is Friday, August 15, 2025.

