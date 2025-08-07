Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Weeks Marine nabs $38.3 million dredging contract

Weeks Marine nabs $38.3 million dredging contract

Dredging
August 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Weeks Marine from Covington, Louisiana, has won a $38.3 million firm-fixed-price contract, with a total cumulative face value of $41.1 million, for a maintenance dredging job.

photo courtesy of Weeks Marine

Bids were solicited via the internet with one received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Savannah, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; and Wilmington, North Carolina; with an estimated completion date of April 15, 2026.

According to DoD, fiscal 2025 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $38,387,500 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, is the contracting activity.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles