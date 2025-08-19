Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Eastern Chapter WEDA – Last call for abstracts

Eastern Chapter WEDA – Last call for abstracts

Dredging
August 19, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) Eastern Chapter Meeting will take place October 14–16, 2025 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Portland, Maine.

Photo courtesy of USACE

This year’s program promises a dynamic mix of technical sessions, networking opportunities, and industry insights—all set against the backdrop of one of New England’s most vibrant port cities.

Some of the topics that will be discussed this year include: Revitalizing Harbors, Balancing Economy, Environment and Community.

Also, the agenda features cornerstone events including the Dredging 101 and 201 Courses, the USACE East Coast Industry Day, and a special Women of WEDA event with speaker Chelsea Pettengill, Executive Director of the Maine Port Authority.

Tentative Agenda:

  • Tuesday (10/14/25) Morning will start the program with an opportunity to take the Dredging 101 course followed by the afternoon Dredging 201 program. That will be followed by a Maine Themed Ice Breaker 6-9;
  • Wednesday (10/15/25) Agenda will consist of technical presentations and a luncheon program that will allow members to meet with USACE district representatives on a one-on-one basis. WEDA evening reception will be at the Bissell Brothers Brewery on Thompson’s Point.
  • Thursday (10/16/25) will continue with a half day of technical presentations and conclude with the business chapter at Noon.

The Board of the Eastern Chapter of WEDA is accepting abstracts for a technical presentation at the Fall 2025 conference.

Presentations on all aspects of dredging and disposal, navigation structures, environmental restoration, and related topics are welcome, and presentations specifically relevant to East Coast issues or projects are encouraged.

The deadline to send abstracts is Friday, August 29, 2025.

More Info

Related news

List of highlighted news articles