Orion Marine secures work in the Galveston International Waterway

Dredging
August 20, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Orion Marine Construction of Tampa, Florida, yesterday won a contract for maintenance dredging in the Galveston International Waterway.

Photo courtesy of Orion Marine

According to the Army Corps, Galveston District, the amount of this action is $13.8 million with a total cumulative face value of $22 million.

The dredging work will be performed in Calhoun, Texas, with an estimated completion date of January 19, 2026.

Maintenance dredging of the Galveston International Waterway will remove up to 2 million cubic yards of material, which will be placed at various placement areas along the waterway.

