Registration open for the 2025 Gulf Coast Chapter

Dredging
September 3, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Registration is now open for the annual 2025 Gulf Coast Chapter meeting in New Orleans, LA.

Photo courtesy of USACE

According to WEDA, the meeting is set to take place from October 29-30, at the posh Barnett JDV by Hyatt Hotel in New Orleans.

Representatives from all areas of the dredging industry, including regulatory, resource agencies, contracting, and manufacturing, will attend the meeting to discuss dredging economics, benefits, technologies, and current issues.

Agenda:

  • Icebreaker (Wednesday, October 29)  – Onsite registration begins at 5:00 followed by a truly New Orleans style Ice Breaker from 6:00 to 9:00 at the hotel’s music room;
  • Chapter Meeting (Thursday, October 30)  – The Chapter Meeting will kickoff at 8:30 with technical presentations on gulf regional dredging and navigation topics, followed by a luncheon including remarks by a special keynote speaker. The afternoon program will begin with report outs by the WEDA Safety Commission and Gulf Coast Board of Directors and conclude with Chapter Business by 2:15.
  • Special Session (Thursday, October 30) – After conclusion of the formal chapter meeting, a special closed-door session will be held from 2:45 to 4:30 with dredging contractors and representatives from the Gulf-Regional USACE Districts and the LA Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.  This session will be open only to dredging contractors and officials from USACE and the CPRA.

For more information about the Registration & Sponsorship, please visit the Gulf Coast Chapter Page of the WEDA website.

