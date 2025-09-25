Back to overview
Out now: Terra et Aqua #177

Dredging
September 25, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Read the latest issue of Terra et Aqua featuring articles covering dredging projects as well as the topics of safety, socio-economics, technical innovations and the environment.

Photo courtesy of IADC

Launched in 1972 by the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC), Terra et Aqua is a quarterly journal that aims to disseminate knowledge accrued by global dredging professionals as well as solutions to issues facing the industry.

Articles investigate and explain the latest innovations relevant to emerging and established professionals immersed in the dredging industry and its related sectors.

The autumn issue #177 includes articles on:

  • Submissions for the IADC Safety Award 2025;
  • Blue carbon – an opportunity for the waterborne transport infrastructure sector;
  • Laboratory setup to study cutting forces of blunt chisels; and
  • Van Oord’s award-winning reclamation pipe gasket redesign.

Enjoy the magazine online…

