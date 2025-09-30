Marinex moves to the next phase of the Hilton Head beachfill project

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
September 30, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Marinex Construction has begun pumping sand onto the Pine Island beach in Hilton Head, SC.

Photo courtesy of the Town of Hilton Head Island

Last week, the contractor successfully installed 33,500 feet of submerged pipeline from Pine Island to the Baypoint Shoals sand source.

They expect to add over 194,600 cubic yards of sand for this segment of the Hilton Head beach renourishment project.

According to the town officials, the entire beach at Pine Island will be closed during sand placement work and the public is advised to pay attention to caution signs.

Marinex crew will continue to pump sand onto the Pine Island beach. The work is expected to last approximately two weeks, depending on weather conditions.

