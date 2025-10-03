Back to overview
Home Dredging Today North Myrtle Beach renourishment set for December

North Myrtle Beach renourishment set for December

Beach Nourishment
October 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, will begin mobilization for the Grand Strand Beach Renourishment Project in the following days.

photo courtesy of USACE

Construction is scheduled to start in early December and is expected to be completed by mid-summer 2026.

According to USACE, renourishment work will begin in North Myrtle Beach in December 2025, proceed to the City of Myrtle Beach in February 2026, and conclude with Garden City and Surfside Beach beginning in April 2026.

As with any large coastal project, the timeline remains subject to change due to weather conditions or equipment availability.

In December 2024, the Charleston District awarded a contract to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company to place two million cubic yards of material on Myrtle Beach, equivalent to 200,000 dump trucks, along 26 miles of coastline.

The renourishment is funded entirely by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and will cost $72 million.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles