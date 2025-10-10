Norfolk Dredging to kick off Carolina Beach CSRM project

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
October 10, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Work is about to begin on the Town of Carolina Beach’s Coastal Storm Risk Management (Beach Nourishment) project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

Norfolk Dredging was hired by the Army Corps of Engineers to manage the project. The contractor will begin mobilizing on Freeman Park today, October 10, 2025.

The work will involve dredging and strategically placing beach-quality sand along the shoreline of the project.

This vital CSRM project is designed to significantly reduce the risk to infrastructure along the coast of Carolina Beach from the impacts of hurricanes and coastal storms.

