Nags Head preparing for the next beach nourishment campaign

Nags Head preparing for the next beach nourishment campaign

October 15, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Town of Nags Head (NC) is preparing for its next beach nourishment project, which may begin as early as the summer of 2026.

Photo courtesy of USACE

According to the Town, the project area extends from Bonnett Street at 2919 South Virginia Dare Trail south to the town limits adjacent to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Since 2011, beach nourishment has proven to be a vital defense against coastal erosion, reinforcing the Town’s shoreline, protecting properties from storm damage, and sustaining the economic stability of the local community.

Project Schedule

The Town is planning to open bids for the next beach nourishment project on November 13. The Board of Commissioners will hold a workshop on December 17 to discuss the bid results and project financing.

Officials expect to issue an Intent to Award on January 7, 2026. At that time the Town will know whether the project will take place in the summer of 2026 or 2027.

