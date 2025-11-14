Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: CEVA Logistics ensures delivery of dredging pipes for NEOM’s Oxagon

EXCLUSIVE: CEVA Logistics ensures delivery of dredging pipes for NEOM’s Oxagon

Dredging
November 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

CEVA Logistics recently managed the logistics of moving dredging pipes for DEME, as part of Saudi Arabia’s project Oxagon – part of NEOM.

photo courtesy of CEVA

The logistics project consisted of moving the out-of-gauge cargo in sixty-one 40-foot containers via ground and sea transport from Egypt to Saudi Arabia within a one-week timeframe. 

The NEOM project represents a vision of the future, a cutting-edge development meant to shape the new global standard for urban innovation. At the heart of this initiative were critical dredging operations.

The customer entrusted CEVA Logistics with the responsibility of transporting all 61 40-foot containers filled with pipes essential for ongoing construction at the Saudi NEOM Oxagon project. Ensuring the timely delivery of these materials was key to maintaining the project schedule,” said CEVA.

DEME Group said that they are gearing up for the second phase of Oxagon.

The site works are moving forward on the Red Sea coast, with contractors preparing the ground for large-scale dredging scheduled later this year.

Oxagon Phase 2 will provide the existing Port of Duba with a new basin equipped with an extensive quayside tailored for handling automated container operations.

The dredging activities are set to enable the world’s largest ships to call at the port, according to DEME.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles