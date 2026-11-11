Rohde Nielsen wraps up caisson filling works at Port of Bilbao

Rohde Nielsen has completed caisson filling works as part of the ongoing expansion of the Port of Bilbao, Spain, contributing to the development of new port infrastructure.

Using TSHD Njord R, approximately 248,000 cubic meters of dredged material was placed into the caissons through a specially designed side pipe system developed by Rohde Nielsen.

The system enabled accurate and controlled filling, helping to minimise material dispersion and support a progressive, homogeneous filling process, the company said.

The works form part of the Port of Bilbao’s long-term modernisation, supporting increased operational capacity and future maritime traffic demands.