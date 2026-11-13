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PHOTO OF THE DAY: Dredger Niko Nikoladze still going strong

EG

Eldin Ganic

Dredging Today

1 minutes read
photo courtesy of Damen
photo courtesy of Damen

Delivered in 2001 by Damen, the Niko Nikoladze is a 600 m³ grab hopper dredger with staying power.

More than two decades later, she is still going strong in and around her home port of Poti, Georgia.

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