PHOTO OF THE DAY: Dredger Niko Nikoladze still going strong

Delivered in 2001 by Damen, the Niko Nikoladze is a 600 m³ grab hopper dredger with staying power.
More than two decades later, she is still going strong in and around her home port of Poti, Georgia.
Delivered in 2001 by Damen, the Niko Nikoladze is a 600 m³ grab hopper dredger with staying power.
More than two decades later, she is still going strong in and around her home port of Poti, Georgia.
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