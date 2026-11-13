Protecting Switzerland's largest lakeside nature reserve

Waves and currents are eroding the shores of the Grande Cariçaie on Lake Neuchâtel. In some places, the shoreline retreats by around one meter every year.

The nature reserve is home to an estimated 10,000 animal species and around 800 plant species. The retreating shoreline threatens sensitive wetland habitats, UNESCO-listed archaeological sites and nearby homes.

To protect the area, Swiss contractor SUBAX is using its Watermaster amphibious dredger to pump around 14,000 m³ of sand from the lakebed back to the shore.

The work is set to restore and protect approximately one kilometer of shoreline. The sand will form a gently sloping beach that absorbs wave energy.

According to SUBAX, reeds will then be planted to restore the natural shoreline vegetation and help protect the area from future erosion.