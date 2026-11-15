Plan unveiled for Portsmouth naval jetty, dredging included

The Ministry of Defense is preparing a £500 million rebuild of Fountain Lake Jetty at Portsmouth Naval Base - one of the biggest marine construction projects planned for the Royal Navy.

The Defense Infrastructure Organization (DIO) published a preliminary market engagement notice for the main works contract on November 12. According to DIO, the estimated value is £500 million excluding VAT, or £600 million including VAT.

The program is set to be delivered in four phases, covering the 375m eastern section and 275m western section of the jetty.

Work will include:

demolition of the existing jetty and construction of new piled structures,

dredging around the berths and approaches,

re-routing and replacement of power, water and communications services,

strengthening and raising sections of the impounding wall, alongside improved access routes,

associated flood defenses, buildings and support facilities.

The competition will be open to contractors from NATO member countries and the interested parties have until February 26 to respond to the preliminary market engagement exercise.



