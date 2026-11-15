The USACE Buffalo District has completed rehabilitation of the outer breakwater at Dunkirk Harbor, strengthening critical infrastructure that protects the harbor and the surrounding community from Lake Erie's powerful waves and ice.

According to USACE, the federally funded project repaired approximately 2,300 linear feet of the 2,800-foot structure, addressing deterioration caused by years of exposure to harsh Great Lakes conditions. The improvements are designed to enhance structural stability, support safe navigation and extend the service life of the breakwater.

The program was completed in two phases by the Michigan-based contractor, Great Lakes Dock and Materials. The first phase addressed approximately 1,850 linear feet of the breakwater under an $8.5 million contract, partially funded through congressionally directed spending. The second phase addressed the remaining 450 linear feet under a $4.5 million contract funded through the fiscal year 2025 workplan.

Construction included placing a stone overlay, known as a rubble mound, along the lakeside of the breakwater, raising its crest elevation two feet above the original design and reinforcing the eastern end of the structure.