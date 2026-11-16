McConnell Dowell to construct Berth 1 at Geraldton Port

A major construction contract has been awarded for the next stage of the $350 million Geraldton Port Maximization Project, with McConnell Dowell Constructors (Aust) Pty Ltd to deliver the new Berth 1 and Tugboat Jetty.

The new berth will give Geraldton Port greater capacity to handle breakbulk cargo, including machinery, equipment and oversized components needed by industries across the Mid West. This will provide greater flexibility for existing trade and help meet growing demand from major projects, including the movement of large components for renewable energy developments, according to Ports Minister Stephen Dawson.

Located on the eastern side of the harbor, the new Berth 1 will feature a 291-metre wharf capable of accommodating a range of commercial vessels. It will also be able to berth cruise ships up to 300 meters long, allowing Geraldton to welcome larger vessels and creating further opportunities for local tourism.

The contract also includes construction of the new Tugboat Jetty and associated works located within the new tug harbor.

Works are expected to begin in January 2027, with completion scheduled for mid-2028.