A new cutter suction dredger (CSD) and workboat were handed over to the Guyana's National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) two days ago.

An official announcement from the Ministry of Agriculture said that this CSD will significantly expand NDIA's capacity to maintain critical waterways.

The equipment, supplied by GAICO Construction and General Services Inc., was officially handed over to the Authority during a ceremony at GAICO’s wharf facility at Nismes on the West Bank of Demerara.

Equipped with an 800-horsepower engine and 18-inch discharge pipes, the cutter suction dredger is capable of operating at depths of up to 15 meters and removing between 285 and 430 cubic meters of sediment per hour.