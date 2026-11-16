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Authorities & Government

1 minute ago

NPA calls for urgent dredging at Freeport of Monrovia

EG

Eldin Ganic

Dredging Today

1 minutes read
photo courtesy of NPA
photo courtesy of NPA

As sedimentation gradually reduces the depth of the entrance channel of the Freeport of Monrovia, the Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA), Sekou A. M. Dukuly, has emphasized the urgent need for dredging to improve navigational access and accommodate larger container vessels at Liberia’s principal maritime gateway.

Dukuly made the call amid ongoing efforts by the NPA Management to address operational challenges, reduce congestion, and improve efficiency at the Freeport of Monrovia.

According to NPA, sedimentation within the entrance channel has reduced water depth, creating navigational challenges, particularly for larger container vessels that require deeper channels to safely access and berth at the port.

The proposed dredging project is expected to restore adequate navigational depth, improve vessel accessibility, enhance maritime safety, and increase the port’s capacity to handle growing international trade volumes, Dukuly concluded.

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