Boskalis is currently increasing the water depth in the Port of Ensenada’s turning basin from 12 to nearly 16 meters.

For this project, Boskalis is removing more than 500,000 cubic meters of material with their trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Gateway.

"To ensure everything runs smoothly, we work closely with the local port authorities," Boskalis said.

With dozens of cruise ships and numerous container vessels calling each month, the Port of Ensenada is one of the busiest and most important ports on Mexico’s west coast.

Sufficient water depth to accommodate these large vessels – including container vessels and cruise ships over 300 meters long – is therefore crucial for tourism and the local economy.