The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Wilmington District commissioned its newest survey vessel, the S/V HAYES, during a ceremony on November 13, in Wilmington.

During the event, Porter presented Hayes' daughter, Stephanie Johnson, with a framed vessel flag commemorating the dedication and christening of the HAYES. The flag was the first Corps flag flown aboard the vessel.

The ceremony also included the traditional christening of the vessel, marking an important milestone before it begins operational service.

Operating from the Morehead City Survey Field Office, the S/V HAYES will primarily conduct hydrographic surveys of the deep-draft entrance channels and waterways serving the North Carolina State Port of Morehead City.

Hydrographic surveys collect information about underwater conditions, allowing navigation professionals to identify shoaling, obstructions and changes to channel depths that could affect vessel traffic.

The HAYES will conduct routine project condition surveys and surveys before and after dredging operations. Its work will also extend to shallow-draft inlets, offshore sand sources, dredged material placement areas and other waterways within its assigned region.

The new vessel, named in honor of Elaine V. Hayes, is replacing the decommissioned S/V BEAUFORT, which supported the district's navigation and dredging operations for more than 40 years.