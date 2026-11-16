Van Oord Ocean Health has joined The Mangrove Breakthrough, a global initiative that aims to secure the future of 15 million hectares of mangroves by 2030 by mobilizing USD 4 billion in sustainable finance for mangrove conservation and restoration.

Van Oord announced its endorsement at COP31 Türkiye during its event, From Pledge to Pipeline: Financing and Implementing Nature-Based Solutions for Coastal Resilience and Nature Restoration, co-hosted with DHI and held at the Water Pavilion in the Blue Zone. The event brought together representatives from government, finance, development institutions, and industry to discuss how to turn commitments on coastal nature-based solutions into investable, scalable projects, Van Oord said.

"Mangroves play a vital role in protecting coastlines, supporting biodiversity, storing carbon, and strengthening the resilience of coastal communities to climate change. However, translating restoration ambitions into large-scale implementation requires not only expertise, but also strong partnerships, community engagement, and access to finance," the company said.

"By joining the Mangrove Breakthrough's Community of Action, Van Oord Ocean Health commits to the initiative's six guiding principles for high-quality, science-based​,​ and community-inclusive mangrove conservation and restoration."

This initiative is supported by 50 national, state, and municipal governments, including Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea, and works closely with the Global Mangrove Alliance and its partners, including Conservation International, Wetlands International, The Nature Conservancy, WWF, and IUCN.