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Zhenjiang Engineering fortifies dredge equipment brand moat

EG

Eldin Ganic

Dredging Today

2 minutes read
photo courtesy of Zhenjiang Yanyang
photo courtesy of Zhenjiang Yanyang

Zhenjiang Yanyang Engineering Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer and exporter of dredging equipment, has set out the intellectual-property and compliance foundations of its dredging equipment business, covering cutter suction dredgers, trailing suction hopper dredgers, grab dredgers, backhoe dredgers, split hopper barges and pile driving barges.

The company, founded in 1996 and based in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, employs 50 people, including an engineering and design team of 10, and that it exports 100 percent of its production.

Its published market list covers the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, India, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Saudi Arabia and Oman, and it reports more than 30 large dredger construction projects delivered.

According to Zhenjiang, the disclosure comes as demand for dredging equipment expands.

Grand View Research valued the global dredging equipment market at USD 4.86 billion in 2023 and projected growth to USD 7.36 billion by 2030. The same source estimated that hydraulic dredgers, a category that includes cutter suction dredgers, held the largest revenue share at approximately 46.65 percent in 2023.

A separate forecast by Future Market Insights estimates that trailing suction hopper dredgers will account for 46.0 percent of total dredging market activity by 2026, driven by port maintenance and offshore sand extraction.

Yanyang Engineering said that its design work is protected through a combination of registered rights covering its dredger and barge designs, including invention patents, utility model registrations, design registrations and software copyrights where applicable. The company also added that it maintains registered trademarks in overseas markets and monitors third-party use of its name and marks through local advisers.

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