Marine works on Lerwick Harbor's £24 million capital dredging project have been successfully completed.

Lerwick Port Authority’s largest capital project to date involved the removal of just under 1 million tons of dredge material to deepen and widen key areas of the harbour, increasing capacity for larger vessels and supporting future growth across Shetland's fishing, cruise and offshore industries.

The dredging works have widened the North Ness Channel to 140 meters and deepened it to 10 meters, while providing a continuous 10-metre berth depth along the 275-metre Mair's Pier and improving the approaches to Gremista Quay.

At Dales Voe, dredging has increased the depth adjacent to the quay to 14.5 meters, with approaches deepened to 16 meters, enhancing the harbor's ability to accommodate larger offshore vessels strengthening Lerwick's position in the offshore industry, supporting larger vessels, onshore decommissioning and marine operations associated with offshore exploration, development and production.

For the fishing sector, improvements will enable future infrastructure quay developments at Gremista to support pelagic sector capacity, the Harbor said.

The cruise sector will also benefit from improved navigational access through the North Ness Channel and central basin, alongside consistent 10-meter water depths at Mair's Pier, creating opportunities for larger cruise ships to use the 275-metre quayside.

The project was managed by Arch Henderson LLP, a company of Haskoning, with specialist contractor Boskalis Westminster Ltd undertaking the dredging works.