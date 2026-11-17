The Swedish Maritime Administration has awarded a joint venture between Boskalis Sweden AB, Van Oord Sweden AB and Rohde Nielsen A/S the contract to deepen and widen the fairway to the Port of Gothenburg.

According to the Administration, this award is an important step in the Skandia Gateway project, which will make it possible to receive today’s largest container vessels fully laden, as well as even larger vessels in the future.

“It is very gratifying that the project is now moving forward according to plan. Cargo volumes in the port are increasing, vessels are operating at greater draft, and the long-term congestion in other major European ports means that the fairway deepening continues to be of the utmost strategic importance,” said Elin Dörrheide, Project Manager for Skandia Gateway at the Port of Gothenburg.

The contract includes dredging approximately 7 million cubic metres of loose dredged material and rock, as well as adapting the fairway markings. This makes Skandia Gateway one of the largest dredging projects in Sweden.

Work on the fairway is planned to start in August 2027, and the entire project is expected to be completed in autumn 2028. At that point, the Port of Gothenburg will be able to receive vessels with a draft of 16.5 meters, compared with today’s 13.5 meters. Through an option in the contract, the Port of Gothenburg has the possibility of ordering additional deepening in order to accommodate vessels with a draft of up to 17.5 meters.

The contract value for the base assignment amounts to approximately SEK 2.3 billion ($227.6 million), with the possibility of calling off additional work through agreed options.

The agreement is planned to be signed at the end of 2026 between the Swedish Maritime Administration, Gothenburg Port Authority and a joint venture between Boskalis Sweden AB, Van Oord Sweden AB and Rohde Nielsen A/S, provided that the award decision is not subject to legal challenge.