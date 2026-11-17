Van Oord has reached a major milestone in the development of Naïa Island, a project by Shamal Holding, with the full footprint of the island now standing above sea level.

According to Van Oord, this achievement marks an important step forward in shaping Dubai’s iconic coastline and reflects the strong collaboration between Shamal and Van Oord in creating this landmark development.

To date, Van Oord has leveraged its expertise to reclaim over 19 million cubic meters of sand. The contours of the island’s distinctive silhouette have been dredged and placed using multiple trailing suction hopper dredgers, creating 1.3 million square meters of new land. With the support of its subsidiary Wicks, advanced ground improvement techniques have been implemented to accelerate soil compaction. Van Oord has already installed approximately 3 million tons of rocks, with the final volume expected to exceed 4 million tons to safeguard the new island.

Works on Naïa Island continue with the installation of the finishing armor layer of rock on revetments and groynes, and the production and placement of beach sand.

The scope also includes essential marine infrastructure such as quay walls and outfalls, on which works are now underway, as part of the next phase of this unique island development.

Van Oord’s marine works is scheduled for completion in 2027.