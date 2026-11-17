DEME Group has just released their trading update Q3 2026, saying that revenues for the first nine months of the year were 6% higher compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven by double-digit growth in Offshore Energy and a single-digit increase in Environmental, while Dredging & Infra remained stable.

As a result of the continued strong conversion of backlog into revenue combined with a softer order intake during the third quarter, the group's order book stood at 6.8 billion euros at the end of September 2026, compared to 7.1 billion euros at the half-year stage and 7.5 billion euros a year ago.

Order book additions during the third quarter included a combination of follow-on awards and new contracts across DEME’s core activities, including turbine installation works for the Zeevonk offshore wind farm in the Netherlands, a new contract along the West African coast and projects in Asia.

Dredging & Infra

The Dredging & Infra segment reported year-to-date turnover of 1.4 billion euros, in line with last year and reflecting strong activity levels across the board. The order book exceeds 3 billion euros, representing a 3% increase year-on-year, with continued healthy tender activity.

During the third quarter, the team secured a number of projects, including both new awards and follow-on contracts, across Europe, Africa and India.

In Europe, the dredging team continued to execute both multi-year maintenance contracts and newly awarded projects.