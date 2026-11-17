DEME has awarded DEMCON unmanned systems an order for two offshore unmanned surface vessels (USVs) based on the DUS OV platform.

For navigation and mission execution, the vessels will use DEMCON unmanned systems’ mission management, remote control and autonomy software. Its capabilities include mission planning, autonomous survey-track following, collision avoidance, dynamic positioning functions, real-time monitoring, and remote intervention.

The remote operations centre (ROC) environment brings together vessel control, mission management, situational awareness, system status, alarms and survey payload information. Its modular architecture allows DEME’s survey equipment, communication infrastructure and operational systems to be integrated into an overall operating environment.

“The value of an offshore USV lies not only in the vessel itself, but in how the platform, survey payloads, deployment equipment, software and remote operations environment work together. This project combines DEME’s offshore survey expertise with our capabilities in USV design, autonomous software and system integration to create a solution tailored to DEME’s operational requirements,” said Fedor Ester, Managing Director, DEMCON unmanned systems.

The two vessels are currently under construction at DEMCON unmanned systems.

Engineering, production and system integration activities are ongoing, with delivery set for 2027.