A major sand nourishment program at the Galgeplaat and Slikken van den Dortsman areas in the Oosterschelde Estuary - undertaken by Boskalis Nederland, Rijkswaterstaat, the Province of Zeeland and Natuurmonumenten - is in full swing.

Under the project, a massive amount of sand will be placed across 261 hectares of tidal flats to counter erosion and preserve valuable intertidal habitat for at least 25 years.

"Through this initiative, we are working to preserve a unique natural area while enhancing the habitat for countless bird and animal species," Boskalis said. "By depositing approximately 2.6 million cubic meters of sand across seven locations, we are helping the Galgeplaat and Slikken van den Dortsman maintain their vital role as foraging and resting grounds."

Using equipment such as the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Freeway, Boskalis' crews are placing sand sourced from shipping channel maintenance and a designated sand extraction area.

Work started in October and is projected to conclude around March 2027.



