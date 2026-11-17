Seychelles has launched the fourth phase of its East Coast Land Reclamation Program, marking the start of a major infrastructure project expected to create approximately 60 hectares of new land for housing, industrial activities, tourism and other developments.

The ceremony, held at Ile Aurore on the main island of Mahe, was attended by President Patrick Herminie, Vice President Sebastien Pillay, senior government officials and representatives of Jan De Nul, which has been involved in Seychelles' land reclamation projects for more than four decades.

The project will involve three reclamation areas along the east coast of Mahe, covering approximately 550,000 square meters, or 55 hectares. These include a 19-hectare extension of Ile Aurore, 16 hectares at Zone 20 in Providence and a new 20-hectare island at Zone 5, also in Providence.

Providing an overview of the project, consultant Pat Lablache explained that the first phase involves constructing containment bunds and coastal protection structures, while the second phase, expected to begin in January 2027, will involve depositing approximately three million cubic meters of sand to create the new land.

Secretary of State for Lands, Housing and Infrastructure Joseph Francois outlined the project's wider economic potential, highlighting growing demand for industrial land, marina facilities and investment opportunities.

Representing dredging contractor Jan De Nul, Filip Marobe reflected on the company's partnership with Seychelles, which dates back to 1985. He explained that the arrival of the backhoe dredger Jerommeke marked the start of construction following an unforeseen delay, with the larger dredger Francis Beaufort expected in January 2027.

Environmental protection will remain an important consideration throughout the project, with dredging, sand extraction and reclamation activities subject to environmental safeguards and monitoring.