The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners said that the dredging operations of Lollipop Pond in Ocean Township are progressing ahead of schedule, with work expected to be completed by Thanksgiving (November 26).

The Commissioners partnered with Ocean Township officials to complete the project through its shared services program. To date, the County has removed 2,160 tons of sediment from the pond.

“Our shared services program is designed to help municipalities deliver essential services more efficiently while reducing costs and saving taxpayer dollars,” said Commissioner Director, Thomas A. Arnone. “By utilizing the County’s Department of Public Works to complete this dredging project, Ocean Township is achieving significant savings while avoiding the expense of purchasing the necessary equipment, supplies and personnel.”

Through a shared service agreement, the County is completing the dredging at an estimated cost of $125,000.