The long-awaited restoration of Port Hinchinbrook is officially underway, with the Queensland Government commencing dredging and other major works to unwind the damage caused by Cyclone Yasi in 2011.

More than 500,000 cubic meters of spoil and other debris will be removed to restore Port Hinchinbrook into a thriving tourism, commercial and residential precinct, after the marina was left largely inaccessible.

According to the Premier of Queensland, David Crisafulli MP, the works will remove the equivalent of 200 Olympic-sized swimming pools of material. The first step will be removing mooring piles and other debris within the marina and public channel, as well as dredging within the public channel.

These works will enable dredging to begin soon after in the marina, to reinstate all tide access for commercial and recreational vessels.

Queensland business Hall Contracting has been appointed as dredging contractor and all relevant approvals have now also been finalized, allowing them to get stuck into this important job.