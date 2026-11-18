DEME Group said that the deepening works in Ramayapatnam, India, started recently, with their cutter suction dredger (CSD) Ambiorix deployed on the project.

Under the contract, DEME will execute the capital deepening of the entire harbor basin, including the turning circle and four berth pockets.

The works will enhance port accessibility and support the development of this strategic maritime infrastructure.

Ramayapatnam Port, currently under development on the eastern coast of India in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, is strategically located along the Bay of Bengal and is set to become a key maritime gateway supporting regional trade and industrial growth.

Designed as a deep-sea port, the facility will be capable of accommodating large cargo vessels, with a draft depth of approximately 15.5 meters, enabling the handling of Panamax-class ships and enhancing logistical efficiency for the surrounding hinterland.