DP World has announced an expanded $200 million investment in the Port of Maputo, following a meeting between its Group Executive Chairman, H.E. Essa Kazim, and H.E. Daniel Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique.

The meeting focused on opportunities to expand DP World's operations, explore further investment in trade infrastructure and strengthen the transport and logistics connections linking Mozambique with neighboring markets.

DP World is investing a total of $200 million to expand its container terminal at the Port of Maputo, increasing its original $165 million commitment.

According to the company, the expanded project will nearly triple the terminal’s annual handling capacity, from 225,000 TEU to 650,000 TEU by the second quarter of 2027, exceeding the original target of 530,000 TEU.

The investment is set to enable the terminal to accommodate larger vessels, improve operational efficiency and strengthen Mozambique's position as a regional logistics hub, DP World concluded.