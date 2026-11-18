Bulgarian Dredging Company is gearing up for dredging projects in Israel under a contract with Israel Ports Company (IPC).

Their trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Kenford - hired for this task - has been in Haifa since late last week and is about to kick off the operations that are expected to last several months.

Dredging work is part of routine upkeep of sea infrastructure and keeps the ports running without a break.

According to IPC, sand and silt build up on the seabed naturally, partly because of sea currents. Over time, the water in the ports and shipping lanes gets shallower.

The seabed is therefore dredged from time to time, so that vessels, including large cargo ships, can enter and leave safely.