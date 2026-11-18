The Maldives' President, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, said that 800 hectares of land have now been reclaimed under the Rasmalé land reclamation project. With 800 hectares now complete, around 200 hectares remain to be reclaimed.

The largest reclamation project carried out in the country to date is being executed across 11 designated sites, aiming to reclaim a total of just over 1,000 hectares of land. The job has been contracted to the Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL).

To facilitate the operations, MACL has deployed the Cristóbal Colón, one of the largest dredgers in the world, which possesses the capacity to extract 46,000 cubic meters of sand at once.

According to Muizzu, the Government aims to complete reclamation of the full 1,009 hectares by the end of this year.

The Rasmalé project was inaugurated on December 18, 2023.