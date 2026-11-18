The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism (PRT) has awarded the City of Isle of Palms $5.5 million toward its $22.4 million beach renourishment project.

According to the City, the grant will cover half the cost of sand placed along publicly accessible sections of beach.

These areas include all of Reach 3, from Breach Inlet to the Isle of Palms Pier, and the portion of Reach 2 between 55th Avenue and Beachwood East.

The grant reduces the City’s share of the project’s cost, thus preserving money in the City’s Beach Preservation Fund for future efforts to protect and maintain the island’s shoreline.