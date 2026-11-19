DEME Group has completed the land reclamation operations for the construction of the offshore terminal at the Port of Cuxhaven, Germany. The earthmoving works are ongoing, ahead of a final dredging phase.

Together with its consortium partners Depenbrock, TAGU and Boskalis, DEME is working on the expansion of the offshore wind terminal at the Port of Cuxhaven, planned by Niedersachsen Ports.

According to DEME, this project is set to deliver three new berths (5–7) with 1,350 meters of heavy‑load quay wall and 38 hectares of terminal space, closing the gap between berth 4 (Europakai) and berth 8 (the current Offshore Terminal).

The new berths are specifically designed for the handling of wind turbine components, helping to meet the growing demand for handling and storage capacity for both onshore and offshore wind energy.