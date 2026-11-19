The third and largest phase of the Port of Progreso expansion is underway, with Jan De Nul's massive cutter suction dredger (CSD) Fernando de Magallanes now working off the Yucatán coast.

Governor Joaquín Díaz Mena yesterday announced the start of the federal government’s dredging campaign, which calls for removing more than 3 million cubic meters of material from the seabed.

According to the Port, this work is a key component of a strategic project for the maritime and commercial development of Yucatán.

Also, the expansion of Progreso includes a historic investment of 7.9 billion pesos (approximately $400 million). This funding combines federal, state, and private resources to ensure the success of the project.

In addition to dredging, the Port is set to grow from 36 hectares to 116 hectares of operational space, creating room for logistics centers, new companies, and expanded maritime services.