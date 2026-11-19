Hill International said that the construction activities continue to progress on the Pier 6 Expansion Project at the Port of Thessaloniki in Greece.

Crews recently installed the 13th of 21 reinforced-concrete caissons for the expanded quay. Fabricated on-site, each caisson measures 27.8 meters in length, 15.7 meters in width, and 19.3 meters in height and requires approximately 1,265 cubic meters of concrete.

“We're now over the 50% mark on caisson construction, which is a major milestone," said Hill Operations Director, Alkis Kalomparis PhD, CEng, FICE. "Getting here has required detailed planning and careful coordination of marine construction and port operations."

In addition to lengthening the existing quay, the project includes dredging works and the installation of supporting infrastructure.

When complete, the expansion will enable the port to accommodate container vessels carrying up to 24,000 twenty-foot equivalent units and increase its annual container-handling capacity by approximately 130%, strengthening Thessaloniki’s role as a key logistics gateway in Southeastern Europe.

On behalf of the Thessaloniki Port Authority, Hill International is providing project and construction management services for the expansion.