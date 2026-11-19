Saipem Guyana is seeking qualified companies to undertake the maintenance dredging services for the 2027-2028 campaign at the Saipem Guyana Fabrication Yard quayside in Georgetown.

In an expression of interest (EOI) issued on November 17, the Italian engineering and construction company introduced plans to remove accumulated sediment and debris from a 100-meter by 50-meter section of riverbed along its Water Street quayside.

The dredging program targets a minimum depth of 6.5 meters below Chart Datum, and the selected contractor will plan the work, secure regulatory permits, conduct bathymetric surveys, and transport dredged material to an authorized offshore disposal area.

Also, the project will require specialized marine equipment, including a suitable dredger, tugboat, split barge and speedboat, while coordinating activities with the fabrication yard's ongoing operations.

Qualified bidders have until December 17 to submit their proposals for the dredging works.