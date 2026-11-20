DEME Group said that the Port-La Nouvelle project entered its final stage, with port operations gradually ramping up.

The Port of Port-La Nouvelle, in the south of France and the country’s third-largest Mediterranean port, is undergoing a major transformation – enhancing capacity, accommodating larger vessels, and evolving into a regional offshore energy hub.

As part of this transformation, the port will expand from 60 to 210 hectares, while the water depth will increase from 8.6m to 16m, allowing it to accommodate larger vessels.

"Port construction and development is one of DEME’s key areas of expertise, and this project perfectly demonstrates how we leverage synergies across the group, combining our dredging, infra, and concessions expertise to realize this major port development," the company said.

With a 40-year concession and a strong focus on offshore wind and green hydrogen, the Port of Port-La Nouvelle is set to become a leading green port, DEME concluded.