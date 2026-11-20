As part of ongoing improvements to Wharf 1, the Port of Hueneme will conduct dredging at Berth 3 from Saturday, November 21, through Wednesday, November 25, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

According to the Port, crews will conduct a clamshell dredging operation to remove sediment from the berth. The dredged material will be transported approximately one mile south and placed in the nearshore zone at Hueneme Beach for beach nourishment.

This beneficial reuse of beach-quality material will help replenish sand and provide shoreline protection to downcoast beaches, the Port said.

The work will be performed by Manson Construction of Seattle, Washington.