Miri Port Authority (MPA) has just announced the acquisition of 23 units of new machinery and equipment in preparation for its upcoming business activities.

Deliveries commenced in September 2026, with the final unit scheduled for delivery in April 2027.

As part of the initiative, MPA General Manager, Mdm. Serawa Budol, together with members of the Management Team, conducted a physical inspection of the newly acquired machinery and equipment this afternoon, accompanied by key personnel from the Operational and Technical teams.

According to MPA, the initiative aims to strengthen MPA's operational readiness and enhance its capacity to meet future operational demands, particularly following the anticipated completion of the Kuala Baram Dredging Project in early 2027.

This dredging campaign includes the deepening of the access channel to -5 meters, construction of two 6-kilometer training bunds (total 12 kilometers) to stabilize sediment movement, and upgrading of navigational aids to enhance maritime safety.