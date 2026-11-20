The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency and Wasa Dredging Oy have signed a contract for the deepening operations of the Koverhar Harbor channel. The work will begin in the following days.

Under the contract, Wasa will deepen the Lappohja waterway from its current depth of 12 meters to 14 meters.

“Deepening the maritime fairway is a concrete step in developing the port of Koverhar and its transport connections. The project has been prepared for a long time, and we are now ready to move forward with construction,” said Seppo Paukkeri, Project Manager at the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency.

According to the Port of Hanko (the primary port authority and operator of Koverhar Harbor), the long-term plan for Koverhar is to develop the port’s infrastructure to support the execution of offshore wind power projects in the Baltic Sea. The intention for this area is to be developed into a logistics hub that supports the storage, transport and installation of wind turbine components.

The development of Koverhar Harbor includes, among other things, deepening the harbor channel and the construction of a new berth, for which the necessary environmental permit has already been obtained.

The portion of the Koverhar dredging project managed by the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency is set to be completed in early spring 2027.