NMDC Dredging & Marine has signed an AED 411.4 million ($112 million) contract for capital dredging at the Machilipatnam Greenfield Port project in India.

According to their official statement, the marine contractor - part of ADX-listed NMDC Group - inked the agreement with Indian infrastructure company Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), which is building the greenfield port on the country’s east coast.

NMDC Group said that the dredging operations are scheduled to start in December 2026 and run through September 2027.

Machilipatnam is one of Andhra Pradesh’s major greenfield port projects, being developed under an engineering, procurement and construction arrangement.