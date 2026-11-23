Transport for NSW is inviting public feedback on the Review of Environmental Factors (REF) for proposed maintenance dredging of the Hastings River navigation channel at Port Macquarie.

"Residents, waterway users and stakeholders are invited to have their say on the Review of Environmental Factors (REF) for a proposed 10-year maintenance dredging program in the Port Macquarie navigation channel from 2027 to 2037," Transport for NSW said in its announcement.

The proposal would continue routine dredging that has occurred in the channel for decades, allowing Transport to manage sand build-up and maintain safe navigation for commercial, recreational and tourism vessels between the river entrance, Town Green Channel and Commercial Berthing Precinct.

NSW Maritime Executive Director, Nicole Watts, said that the proposal would provide a long-term framework to undertake dredging when required while maintaining environmental safeguards.

"Regular maintenance dredging is essential to keep the navigation channel safe and accessible for the many vessels that rely on it each year," Watts said. "The community will continue to be notified ahead of each dredging campaign, and feedback received during this exhibition period will help inform the final determination."

The REF will be on public exhibition until December 14 at Port Macquarie Council.