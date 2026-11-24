Invest International said that a grant agreement worth €60.92 million was signed recently between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Tunisia to help protect Tunisia’s coastline from erosion and the growing impacts of climate change.

The financing will contribute to the protection and restoration of vulnerable coastal areas in Bizerte, Sousse-Monastir, Djerba and Hammamet, helping safeguard communities, economic activity and critical infrastructure against coastal erosion and rising sea levels.

The project forms part of Tunisia’s broader National Coastal Protection Programme (PPLT), which aims to strengthen the country’s resilience to climate change and preserve the coastline that underpins much of its economy and social well-being.

Beyond protecting beaches and infrastructure, the project aims to safeguard the livelihoods of coastal communities, support local economic activities, and strengthen their resilience to climate change, Invest International said.

The sand nourishment works project focuses on four priority locations identified by the Tunisian government as particularly vulnerable to erosion and climate-related impacts:

Bizerte, Sousse-Monastir, North-East Djerba, Béni Khiar-Yasmine Hammamet.

The project will primarily involve beach nourishment, a nature-based coastal protection solution that restores eroded beaches by replenishing them with marine sand. These measures will be implemented alongside coastal protection interventions financed by the Government of Tunisia and Germany’s KfW development bank.