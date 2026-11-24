Kapur said that one of Wisconsin’s most significant lake restoration efforts has reached a major milestone: dredging operations at Browns Lake are now substantially complete.

Over the course of the project, crews removed decades of accumulated sediment to help improve water quality, restore habitat, and support the lake’s long-term recreational use.

Kapur provided engineering services and bid administration support for the Browns Lake Dredging Project, alongside environmental services that helped the work move forward responsibly and in compliance with regulatory requirements. That included groundwater monitoring around the sediment dewatering basin and securing a Low Hazard Waste Exemption Permit that allowed dredged sediment to remain safely contained on-site.

With dredging complete, only minor cleanup and closeout work remains before the project reaches the finish line.