The DEME-led consortium has officially started the concession activity for the access channel of the Port of Paranaguá in Brazil.

In March this year, DEME has signed the 25‑year concession contract with Brazil’s National Secretariat of Ports (SNP) and the National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ – Agência Nacional de Transportes Aquaviários), formally securing Brazil’s port access channel concession for the Port of Paranaguá.

The Paranaguá Port Channel Company SPE S.A., owned by DEME and FTS Participações Societárias S.A. (FTS), will carry out the full scope of works for the Port of Paranaguá – Brazil’s second‑largest public port in the state of Paraná.

According to DEME, the planned deepening of the channel – increasing draft capacity from 13.3m to 15.5m – together with ongoing maintenance dredging and enhancements to the nautical signaling system, is set to significantly boost operational efficiency and enable larger vessels to call at the port.